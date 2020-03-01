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CN Live! George Galloway on UK Extradition Law & Julian Assange (MIRRORED)
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61 views • March 01, 2020
CN Live! George Galloway on UK Extradition Law & Julian Assange (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Consortium News at:-
https://youtu.be/_ec7LRhv_eU
A conflict has arisen between the 2003 UK Extradition Act and the 1991 UK-US Extradition Treaty. The latter states that political offences are excluded, but the Act is not aligned with the Treaty in that it doesn't mention political offences.
The prosecution is trying to claim that such extraditions may therefore be permitted under the Act. As the lawyers argue it out in court, George Galloway asks: "What is this madness?".
Mirrored from YouTube channel Consortium News at:-
https://youtu.be/_ec7LRhv_eU
A conflict has arisen between the 2003 UK Extradition Act and the 1991 UK-US Extradition Treaty. The latter states that political offences are excluded, but the Act is not aligned with the Treaty in that it doesn't mention political offences.
The prosecution is trying to claim that such extraditions may therefore be permitted under the Act. As the lawyers argue it out in court, George Galloway asks: "What is this madness?".
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