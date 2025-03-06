BrightLearn - Healing Spices by Dr. Bharat Aggarwal and Deborah Yost

"Healing Spices" by Dr. Bharat Aggarwal and Deborah Yost explores the rich history and profound health benefits of spices, tracing their use from ancient civilizations to modern times. The book highlights how spices like turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, and black pepper have been revered for their therapeutic properties for thousands of years, with evidence found in ancient Sanskrit and Chinese medical texts. Spices played a pivotal role in global trade, shaping economies and cultures, from the Roman Empire to the Dutch East India Company. Modern science now confirms their health-promoting properties, as spices are rich in phytonutrients, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory compounds that combat chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer's. The book provides detailed profiles of 50 spices, offering practical advice on purchasing, storing, and using them in cooking, along with recipes and a comprehensive guide to their health benefits for over 150 conditions. "Healing Spices" underscores how these aromatic ingredients are not only flavorful but also powerful tools for enhancing health and well-being.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here

