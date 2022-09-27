BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jim Breuer | Jim Breuer's Comedy Special LIVE 9.24.22 | "Donald Trump's Dance Party" Live from Tulsa, Oklahoma
Thrivetime Show
Thrivetime ShowCheckmark Icon
1757 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
157 views • September 27, 2022

Watch Jim Breuer's FULL Length Comedy Special from Tulsa, Oklahoma HERE: https://rumble.com/v1li17h-jim-breuer-jim-breuers-full-comedy-special-live-9.24.22-.html

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Record-Setting 9.1% Inflation Today At: www.BH-PM.com

Join Jim Breuer, Eric Trump, General Flynn & Mike Lindell On the ReAwaken America Tour!!! Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102
AVAILABLE TICKETS:
*October 21st & 22nd - Manheim, Pennsylvania Tickets Now On Sale
*November 4th & 5th - Branson, Missouri Tickets Now On Sale
*********************************************************************************
Listen to Jim Breuer's Interview with Joe Rogan: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FHRe3ISh5M

Listen to Jim Breuer's Full Interview with Glenn Beck: https://rumble.com/v1khpzk-jim-breuer-doesnt-care-if-you-think-his-comedy-is-too-political-the-glenn-b.html

Listen to Jim Breuer's Full Interview on Louder with Crowder: https://rumble.com/v1i3e5l-he-was-right-all-along-ash-wednesday-with-jim-breuer-louder-with-crowder.html

Listen to Jim Breuer's Podcast Today: https://www.youtube.com/c/Breuniverse/videos

Listen to Jim Breuer's Interview on And We Know: https://rumble.com/v10470x-awk-interview-with-jim-breuer-4.7.22-his-comedy-is-just-common-sense.-his-j.html

*********************************************************************************
WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?
Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda
What Is the Great Reset Agenda?
https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content
Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV
Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:
https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2
Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation
The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”
Join Jim Breuer, Eric Trump, General Flynn & Mike Lindell On the ReAwaken America Tour!!! Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

Keywords
oklahomatulsastandup comedyclay clarkthrivetime showjim breuer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Prenatal Fluoride Exposure Tied to Lower Cognitive Test Scores

Study: Prenatal Fluoride Exposure Tied to Lower Cognitive Test Scores

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Beyond one-size-fits-all: Study reveals gender-specific diets for a longer life

Beyond one-size-fits-all: Study reveals gender-specific diets for a longer life

Ava Grace
Ticking time bomb: Weight loss supplement recalled after toxic pesticide, hidden antidepressant found

Ticking time bomb: Weight loss supplement recalled after toxic pesticide, hidden antidepressant found

Willow Tohi
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

“UNBREAKABLE” on Bright U: What happens when we never switch off transmitters

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy