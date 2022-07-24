Ukraine Update July 24, 2022

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SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.
- Ukraine gov't doesn't give a damn about Ukraine.
- Truth about the mining of the Odessa coast.
- POW interviews.
- Putin was outraged by a Western meme about saving water.
- Ukraine destroyed their wheat.
- Many Russian troops come home to a celebration.
- First central markets open in Kharkov region.
Note: WE NEVER ASK FOR MONEY!