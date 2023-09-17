McCarthy stands w/ President Trump 100%. Says DeSantis isn’t on Trump’s level in any shape or form

Kevin McCarthy stands behind President Trump 100% and says that DeSantis isn’t on Trump’s level in any shape or form💥
“President Trump is stronger today than he was in 2016 or 2020… I served with Ron DeSantis. He’s not at the same level as President Trump by any shape or form. He would not have gotten elected without President Trump’s endorsement.”
Like it or not, McCarthy is Trump’s guy.
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/43393
