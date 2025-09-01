The Kalergi Plan is Being Run by the United Nations

"Today Americans would be outraged if U.N. troops entered Los Angeles to restore order; tomorrow they will be grateful! This is especially true if they were told there was an outside threat from beyond whether real or promulgated, that threatened our very existence. It is then that all peoples of the world will pledge with world leaders to deliver them from this evil. The one thing every man fears is the unknown. When presented with this scenario, individual rights will be willingly relinquished for the guarantee of their well being granted to them by their world government."

- Henry Kissinger in an address to the Bilderberg meeting at Evian, France, May 21st, 1992.

"We intend to turn Europe into a mixed race of Asians and Negros ruled over by the Jews."

- Freemasonic Zionist, Count Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi

“… if the French do not interbreed of their own free will, it will be necessary for the French regime to resort to even more forcible measures.”

~ French President Nicolas Sarkozy, reported in the conservative Brussels Journal in 2009

The New World Order will be Socialism. Read the United Nations declarations and treaties for proof of this fact.

https://sustainabledevelopment.un.org/content/documents/Agenda21.pdf

