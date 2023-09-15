Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🌊 Unveiling The Microplastic Mystery 🔄
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
183 Subscribers
41 views
Published 15 hours ago

Ever wondered about the origins of microplastics?

Let’s Explore with Richard Thompson a Professor and Director of the Marine Institute at Plymouth University.

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3IoHiLP

He Explains that the primary source is the gradual breakdown of larger objects like bottles and packets. Their lifespan and fragmentation rate hinge on their environment, from sunlit beaches to the cold, dark depths of the sea.

🔍 Find the link in bio/description to discover more 🎙️

Keywords
environmentmarine lifemicroplastic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket