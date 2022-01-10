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Astana, Kazakhstan - The Illuminati and New World Order Capital City [FULL of Masonic Symbols / Imagery]
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52 views • January 10, 2022
Astana, Kazakhstan - The Illuminati and New World Order Capital City
[FULL of Masonic Symbols / Imagery]
Kazakhstan and the Illuminati in an Unfinished Metropolis
https://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/kazakhstan-and-the-illuminati
Sinister Sites – Nur-Sultan, Khazakhstan
https://vigilantcitizen.com/sinistersites/sinister-sites-astana-khazakhstan/
Astana The Future New World Order City Capital of Kazakhstan
https://youtu.be/3rSJsEdUb8E
Astana (Nur-Sultan) - The world's weirdest capital city (Kazakhstan)
https://youtu.be/DmP59HMubRE
Masonic Symbols - Astana, Kazakhstan
https://youtu.be/60vZjycjxI
Hidden Symbols: The Illuminati Capital ASTANA Kazakhstan?
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2013
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2013/09/hidden-symbols-illuminati-capita/
Astana The Future New World Order City Capital of Kazakhstan
For starters, there’s the ‘Palace of Peace and Reconciliation’: a vast pyramid structure near the heart of the city that contains an opera hall, the round table used for meetings of the Kazakh congress and at its apex, a glass-walled observation platform. The ‘Bayterek Tower’ meanwhile, is said to illustrate a Kazakh myth about a golden egg supported by the limbs of a magical tree. However, this giant golden orb could easily be mistaken for an image of the sun. As we all know, sun worship is closely associated with early pagan practices, and even within the Christian faith has connotations with Lucifer, the ‘Light Bringer’ or ‘Morning Star’.
11, 13 and 33 - The Illuminati / Freemason Signature
One of the major created things that pagans worship are Numbers. Occultists literally worship science and the mathematics underlying science. They literally believe that numbers possess inherent power, all their own. Listen to the explanation of one of history's greatest Satanists, W. Wynn Wescott, who was extremely influential in the latter part of the 19th Century.
[FULL of Masonic Symbols / Imagery]
Kazakhstan and the Illuminati in an Unfinished Metropolis
https://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/kazakhstan-and-the-illuminati
Sinister Sites – Nur-Sultan, Khazakhstan
https://vigilantcitizen.com/sinistersites/sinister-sites-astana-khazakhstan/
Astana The Future New World Order City Capital of Kazakhstan
https://youtu.be/3rSJsEdUb8E
Astana (Nur-Sultan) - The world's weirdest capital city (Kazakhstan)
https://youtu.be/DmP59HMubRE
Masonic Symbols - Astana, Kazakhstan
https://youtu.be/60vZjycjxI
Hidden Symbols: The Illuminati Capital ASTANA Kazakhstan?
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2013
https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2013/09/hidden-symbols-illuminati-capita/
Astana The Future New World Order City Capital of Kazakhstan
For starters, there’s the ‘Palace of Peace and Reconciliation’: a vast pyramid structure near the heart of the city that contains an opera hall, the round table used for meetings of the Kazakh congress and at its apex, a glass-walled observation platform. The ‘Bayterek Tower’ meanwhile, is said to illustrate a Kazakh myth about a golden egg supported by the limbs of a magical tree. However, this giant golden orb could easily be mistaken for an image of the sun. As we all know, sun worship is closely associated with early pagan practices, and even within the Christian faith has connotations with Lucifer, the ‘Light Bringer’ or ‘Morning Star’.
11, 13 and 33 - The Illuminati / Freemason Signature
One of the major created things that pagans worship are Numbers. Occultists literally worship science and the mathematics underlying science. They literally believe that numbers possess inherent power, all their own. Listen to the explanation of one of history's greatest Satanists, W. Wynn Wescott, who was extremely influential in the latter part of the 19th Century.
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