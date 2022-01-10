⁣Astana, Kazakhstan - The Illuminati and New World Order Capital City[FULL of Masonic Symbols / Imagery]Kazakhstan and the Illuminati in an Unfinished MetropolisSinister Sites – Nur-Sultan, KhazakhstanAstana The Future New World Order City Capital of KazakhstanAstana (Nur-Sultan) - The world's weirdest capital city (Kazakhstan)Masonic Symbols - Astana, KazakhstanHidden Symbols: The Illuminati Capital ASTANA Kazakhstan?SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2013Astana The Future New World Order City Capital of KazakhstanFor starters, there’s the ‘Palace of Peace and Reconciliation’: a vast pyramid structure near the heart of the city that contains an opera hall, the round table used for meetings of the Kazakh congress and at its apex, a glass-walled observation platform. The ‘Bayterek Tower’ meanwhile, is said to illustrate a Kazakh myth about a golden egg supported by the limbs of a magical tree. However, this giant golden orb could easily be mistaken for an image of the sun. As we all know, sun worship is closely associated with early pagan practices, and even within the Christian faith has connotations with Lucifer, the ‘Light Bringer’ or ‘Morning Star’.11, 13 and 33 - The Illuminati / Freemason SignatureOne of the major created things that pagans worship are Numbers. Occultists literally worship science and the mathematics underlying science. They literally believe that numbers possess inherent power, all their own. Listen to the explanation of one of history's greatest Satanists, W. Wynn Wescott, who was extremely influential in the latter part of the 19th Century.