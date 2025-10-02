BAD ATTITUDES ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-OCT 2 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leading His People Out of Egyptian Bondage, the Lord Needed to Raise Up a Leader (Moses); However, the Path Was Not Easy. The Longer They Remained in the Wilderness, the More His People Started Separating From God -- Ultimately Renouncing God. The Lord Needs to Get the "Egypt" Out of Us, for Once We Are Born-Again We Are No Longer a Servant of Sin.