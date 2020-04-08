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The Link Between the Sabbath and the Mark of the Beast
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5 views • April 08, 2020
This Christian cartoon portrays the teachings of Jesus as simply as possible. Today we look at the ten commandments in relation to Jesus' teachings, to find the truth about the sabbath and the significance of the RFID implant ("mark of the beast”) which has been called the 666 microchip.
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