Beatles Conspiracy: Tina Foster & Andrew Favretti on the disappearance of Paul McCartney in 1966

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Attorney and author, Tina Foster, & Andrew Favretti discuss the secret death and replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney in 1966, dissension and defamation in the PID ranks, infiltration by disinfo agents, and more. This is Part 3 of the discussion and is the most controversial interview yet. Tina Foster is the author of "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements" and "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney." Both are available at amazon.com.
Tina's blog: plasticmacca.blogspot.com Tina's email: faulconandsnowjob at hotmail dot com
Recorded: 28 Sept. 2019