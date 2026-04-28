🤡Lindsey Gayham wants Americans to cough up $400M for Trump’s ballroom & bunker

🤡 Graham wants Americans to cough up $400M for Trump’s ballroom — NATIONAL SECURITY PRIORITY!

Warhawk Sen. Lindsey Graham has joined the chorus of Trump loyalists to sell the sacred ballroom to the public. He wants to pour $400 million in taxpayer money into Trump’s latest obsession.

💬 “The ballroom itself will avoid the dilemma of having to leave the White House grounds with future presidents and this president to go downtown in a place that's less secure,” he preached.

(inference to the BS Washington Hilton incident)

🤡 Sure, no US president can function without a $400M ballroom. Has there even been one in greater danger than being ballroomless?

Adding:

Senate Republicans are turning on Pete Hegseth.

Multiple GOP senators told 'The Hill' anonymously he couldn't survive a confirmation vote if renominated today.

The trigger: forcing out Army Chief of Staff Randy George and firing Navy Secretary John Phelan, moves that blindsided lawmakers with close ties to both men. His feud with Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, a VP Vance loyalist, is compounding the damage.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who voted to confirm him, said Hegseth is "missing the mark on personnel" and questioned whether a man who previously managed "30 or 40 people" can run the Pentagon.

He faces House and Senate Armed Services Committee hearings this week where the firings will dominate.