Do You Really Believe This Was “Just A Coincidence” Or Was It All Planned Out?
“So let me get this straight. On the same day that Donald Trump is found guilty on 34 felonies, 34 bullsh*t felonies, on the same day that we're all watching that, on the same day that every news media outlet in the country is covering that verdict being read. That's the day that Joe Biden and his administration quietly, very, very quietly, give Ukraine the authority to fire American made missiles into Russia.
Did I get that right? Yeah.
Because that wasn't planned at all. Right? Right?”
Because if it was all planned out, then that means they already knew the outcome of the trial and it was rigged.
