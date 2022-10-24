5 Signs That the War Between Russia and NATO Is About to Spiral Out of Control

I never thought I'd be looking to the British healthcare system as something we should look to for guidance, but when it comes to genital mutilation of children, they're heading in the right direction by placing restrictions on what can be done. As for the United States, our healthcare system seems to be pushing for as many gender surgeries performed on children as possible.
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, I talked about this and why it makes me more upset than just about anything happening in this country today.
