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CASHLESS, MELT UP, GOLD PRICES… Q&A with Lynette Zang and Eric Griffin
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23 views • January 02, 2020
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Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/cashless-melt-gold-prices-qa-lynette-zang-eric-griffin/
Question 1. Mike R: Do annuities keep pace with inflation so I can at least hold onto my purchasing power during the term I hold it?
Question 2. Larry G: What happens with the cash you are holding if they force us to go cashless? Will we be given a chance to redeposit?
Question 3. Evan W: You talk about the melt up and melt down phases. You say markets are beginning to break down, but then you say we are in the melt up phase. Could you explain the difference and where we are currently in the melt up or melt down phase?
Question 4. James R: If the banks are able to control the supply of gold through releasing any quantity back into the market, why is gold a good long-term investment if its price is limited by central banks?
Question 5. Paul S: when I think of deflation, I relate it to lower prices, hence gold and silver would decrease in price during times of deflation. From what I gather from information you have presented, this does not seem to be true. Can you tell me if this is the case and also explain why the price of gold would rise?
Want to know more? Send questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
http://info.itmtrading.com/thanks-yt-free-guide/?ytvQA03262019
Link to the Slides and Sources: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/cashless-melt-gold-prices-qa-lynette-zang-eric-griffin/
Question 1. Mike R: Do annuities keep pace with inflation so I can at least hold onto my purchasing power during the term I hold it?
Question 2. Larry G: What happens with the cash you are holding if they force us to go cashless? Will we be given a chance to redeposit?
Question 3. Evan W: You talk about the melt up and melt down phases. You say markets are beginning to break down, but then you say we are in the melt up phase. Could you explain the difference and where we are currently in the melt up or melt down phase?
Question 4. James R: If the banks are able to control the supply of gold through releasing any quantity back into the market, why is gold a good long-term investment if its price is limited by central banks?
Question 5. Paul S: when I think of deflation, I relate it to lower prices, hence gold and silver would decrease in price during times of deflation. From what I gather from information you have presented, this does not seem to be true. Can you tell me if this is the case and also explain why the price of gold would rise?
Want to know more? Send questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]
And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?
Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?
If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...
We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.
We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.
Find out if you're properly protected today...
We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414
You can also email us at: [email protected]
For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
https://www.ITMTrading.com
https://twitter.com/itmtrading
https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang
https://facebook.com/ITMTrading
By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang
ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
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