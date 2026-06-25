Former UK PM Liz Truss on the UK Deep state

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Former UK PM Lizz Truss warns that a "blob" of unelected bureaucrats is running the UK from behind the scenes, above the level of prime minister.
"We have an elite in this country that believe in open borders. They believe in Net Zero. They believe in woke ideology like transgender ideology. They don't care what people think."
"We've actually got to replace the people that are really running things."
Former UK PM Lizz Truss says the British state is controlled by the same "permanent bureaucracy" regardless of who is appointed as prime minister.
"[Andy Burnham is] going to find out that he's not running the country."
"It's being run by the permanent bureaucracy, and they have an agenda, and they're going to pursue their agenda whatever."
"We saw pretty much the same policies, really, under Sunak that we saw under Starmer. We're going to see the same policies under Burnham."
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Source - Clips from @Wide Awake Media - Official Channel
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