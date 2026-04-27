Golden Knights vs. Mammoth | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 3 | April 24, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Utah Mammoth on April 20, 2026, where Jack Eichel found twine, Logan Cooley struck twice and MacKenzie Weegar scored the first home Mammoth playoff goal. Milestone night in Utah as the Mammoth secured their first-ever Stanley Cup Playoff home win!
0:00 1st Period
4:58 2nd Period
10:06 3rd Period