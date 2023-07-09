PO'ed (1996, Playstation)

PO'ed is a first-person shooter developed by Any Channel and published by Accolade (in North America and Europe) and Coconuts Japan (in Japan). The game was also released for the 3DO.

You're a cook called Ox sometime in a distant future. You have taken part in a mission of some mercenaries. You were just supposed to cook for them for two weeks, for a handsome salary. Unfortunately, the mercenaries' mission was to hunt down aggressive aliens, and the mercs ended up as minced meat in no time. This leaves you alone on a ship now filled with hostile aliens with nothing than your frying pan, while help will only arrive in a few months. Despite the dire situation, you decide to fight your way back home.

PO'ed is a first-person shooter similar to Doom. You cannot look up or down, but you can jump and later on use a jetpack to reach higher places.