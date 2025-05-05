BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Beware of False Prophets: Biblical Warnings/Abdullah Hashem
Proforce
Proforce
37 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 1 day ago

False prophets can appear righteous, but their deceptive intentions can lead believers astray. Emerging from within the community, they twist scripture and gain trust through religion. Their empty promises of comfort and material wealth may seem appealing but ultimately lead to disappointment. In contrast, true prophets deliver difficult but truthful messages rooted in Scripture to draw people closer to God. Vigilance and diligent study of Scripture are essential to recognize and refute the heresies introduced by false teachers. Spiritual discernment, guided by the Holy Spirit, helps evaluate teachings and assess the character of prophets. Stay steadfast in faith by comparing teachings to God's unchanging Word and being part of a supportive community.


Like and share if you found this video helpful!


https://youtu.be/uky2E9NVISM?si=fCY5oeO8XTi08OBy


https://youtu.be/MOlKdfxrgRw?si=4XBoyWCVxDdA0j4x


https://youtu.be/ScXK4XQPPKA?si=FJ8USmYfhJDZE01V


https://youtu.be/noZA-IYHuvk?si=0VyjsmQS5CSQ6tcM

Keywords
falsebeprophetsaware
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy