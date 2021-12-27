LOVE-STRONGEST ENERGY EVER MEASURED & CLASSIFIED TOP SECRET ENERGY FIELD DYE W/SCIENTISTS PHIL & MAX

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
For this special night, I am airing another important video that has been removed by the censorship cabal. This video is one of my favorites and it scientifically shows the incredible and very real power of human love; the most important and strongest human expression. It's what we need much more of in this world.
Original description:
My friends, Scientists Max Champie & Phil Catalano, rejoin the program to discuss a dark blue chemical dye called ‘dicyanin’ which allows you to see energy fields or the aura of living things. We discuss how the government has now classified this safe, non poisonous, completely safe dye as above top secret. The dye allows scientists to actually measure the strength of love and to see other energy fields typically invisible to the human eye. Max and Phil also share how a vegan diet appears to alter at least 500 human genes and has been shown to lengthen telomeres in as little as 3 months. They discuss how this knowledge could bring many more breakthroughs in the field of longevity. Lastly we discuss their 99.99% ultra pure C60 black seed oil gel caps. Specifically how black seed oil, labeled the “Miracle Herb” by the National Health Institute, with C60 is the perfect combination. Learn more about C60 black seed oil gel caps @ https://SarahWestall.com/shop
See the video showing UCLA Dr. Valerie Hunt’s research: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gJdC_f95A4
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Members of SarahWestall.tv and Ebener can see my full Mind Control presentation from the 2021 False Flags and Conspiracy conference - You can sign up at https://SarahWestall.com.
You can also buy a ticket and see the full 2021 False Flags and Conspiracy conference at https://jamesfetzer.org/signup-2021/#clip=8k7pathm9fs4
Start your Journey towards better Health: https://ControlYourHealth.care
See other specials and promotions at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (an Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine alternative): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
Email [email protected] - "Tell him Sarah Sent You" and get the lowest prices in the country on silver/gold and great service guaranteed.
See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & chat with a special group of people)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe
MUSIC CREDITS: "Family Drama" by Oleksii Abramovych, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is mad