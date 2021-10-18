© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PROJECT LOOKING GLASS: FROM THE MOUTH OF THREE WHISTLEBLOWERS
Follow
34
Share
Report
35724 views • October 18, 2021
You will see segments of fascinating interviews with three whistleblowers who learned about or had direct involvement with technology that could predict aspects of the future. The cabal / illuminati were apparently disturbed with the outcomes projected by Project Looking Glass.
Source: Sci Cry https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=61ZyGcD41iQ
Source: Sci Cry https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=61ZyGcD41iQ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.