© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My Thoughts on Quite a Few Subjects
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • December 24, 2019
Thoughts on the split between NYSTV and Dr. Stephen Pidgeon, the state of the world and Habakkuk. This is kind of all over the place if you don't follow the community. So this may not be the message for everyone. Much love to you out there. -Mindy
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.