Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Day 10 - Vacation July 10 - Efteling Water Show
channel image
Hagenaars Family
1 Subscribers
2 views
Published Saturday

Later on in the day, Efteling puts on an amazing and wonderful water show.  If may seem long while watching it on the video but in person it is completely magical with the music all around you and the water moving to the music.

Follow our Blog here www.hagenaars.com

and

Follow us on social media at:

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/

Youtube:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public



Keywords
familyvacationnetherlandshagenaars familyfamily of 5european vacationeftelingloonsche landaquanura

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket