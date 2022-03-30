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ANALYSE AND SITUATION OF THE UKRAINE WAR BY XAVIER MOREAU (BULLETIN N°74 22.03.2022)
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61 views • March 30, 2022
Original title :
"Bulletin N°74. West vs the rest of the world, hypersonic vs NATO, Gamelins on TV"
Xavier Moreau is a businessman and political-strategic analyst who has been living in Moscow for 16 years. Graduate of the French military academy of Saint-Cyr and of the University of Sorbonne Paris IV in history of international relations. He directs the company LinkIT Vostok in Moscow. He advises various international groups in the countries of the former USSR, including Russia and Ukraine, and runs the geopolitical analysis site Stratpol.
He is the author of "The new great Russia: From the collapse of the USSR to the return of Vladimir Putin", an analysis of the political, economic and geopolitical recovery of post-Soviet Russia during the last twenty years (published by Ellipses).
Through this work, published in 2012, Xavier Moreau sheds light, in a synthetic and clear manner, on the mechanisms that led a declining power in the early 1990s to recover spectacularly under the Putin era, to the point of becoming today a key player in the new multipolar world.
He is also the author, in 2015, of "Ukraine - Why France was wrong" (Editions du Rocher) in which he demonstrates that ignorance of the history of Ukraine, ignorance of the forces in presence and economic stakes, contempt for French interests are at the origin of the biggest fiasco of French foreign policy since the wars of Yugoslavia.
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From: https://www.revuemethode.org/moreau.html
Other writings (in french) from: https://stratpol.com/auteurs/redacteurs/xavier-moreau/
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Xavier Moreau gives a very accurate, and we need to add : honest picture of the situation in Ukraine and its causes and consequences at several levels of analyse, including an - as much as possible - accurate military picture and perspective.
"Bulletin N°74. West vs the rest of the world, hypersonic vs NATO, Gamelins on TV"
Xavier Moreau is a businessman and political-strategic analyst who has been living in Moscow for 16 years. Graduate of the French military academy of Saint-Cyr and of the University of Sorbonne Paris IV in history of international relations. He directs the company LinkIT Vostok in Moscow. He advises various international groups in the countries of the former USSR, including Russia and Ukraine, and runs the geopolitical analysis site Stratpol.
He is the author of "The new great Russia: From the collapse of the USSR to the return of Vladimir Putin", an analysis of the political, economic and geopolitical recovery of post-Soviet Russia during the last twenty years (published by Ellipses).
Through this work, published in 2012, Xavier Moreau sheds light, in a synthetic and clear manner, on the mechanisms that led a declining power in the early 1990s to recover spectacularly under the Putin era, to the point of becoming today a key player in the new multipolar world.
He is also the author, in 2015, of "Ukraine - Why France was wrong" (Editions du Rocher) in which he demonstrates that ignorance of the history of Ukraine, ignorance of the forces in presence and economic stakes, contempt for French interests are at the origin of the biggest fiasco of French foreign policy since the wars of Yugoslavia.
---------------------
From: https://www.revuemethode.org/moreau.html
Other writings (in french) from: https://stratpol.com/auteurs/redacteurs/xavier-moreau/
---------------------
Xavier Moreau gives a very accurate, and we need to add : honest picture of the situation in Ukraine and its causes and consequences at several levels of analyse, including an - as much as possible - accurate military picture and perspective.
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