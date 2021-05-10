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EP 110: Re-writing History in Myspace
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This week we talk about how when someone passes away, their history can get re-written by others. We chat in particular about pro wrestling legend "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth and how certain narratives can be portrayed about a person when they're gone and how unfair it can be since they are not able to defend themselves. We also chat some more about dreams, high school romances, sales jobs and how we never felt comfortable performing them, trying to be cool, and MySpace. It's another fun chat we hope you enjoy! Thanks so much for spending your time with us, we truly appreciate it!
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
Follow us on Minds.com and app: https://www.minds.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
Follow us on Minds.com and app: https://www.minds.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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