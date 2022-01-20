Part 1 -Dan Winter's "GRAIL QUEST" for the REAL PHYSICS OF CONSCIOUSNESS Sign language by BeadHappy

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Video description and link:
Dan Winter's "GRAIL QUEST" for the REAL PHYSICS OF CONSCIOUSNESS - Part 1
In this video series featuring Lara Craenmehr we are taken down memory lane to experience Dan Winter's 'grail' quest for the real physics of consciousness. This is a truly remarkable story, Dan Winter is often called the Forest Gump of Physics of Consciousness.
In part one we learn about his youth, family and education in East of Eden, western New York. Beginnings of a sense of quest for the real physics of consciousness started for Dan studying electrical engineering at the University of Detroit, using biofeedback devices to understand the physics of emotions. First conscious experiences of bliss were had practicing sacred gymnastics at the Gurdjiff school in Charlestown, west Virginia. We are also taken back to East of Eden where Dan works for the family business while at the same time starting Crystal Hill Farm.
Timeline:
00:00 Introduction
01:11 Question: What was your motivation to start your quest to find the holy grail?
01:32 Growing up in East of Eden
02:26 Question: Were your parents spiritual people?
09:40 Beginnings of sense of quest studying electrical engineering at University of Detroit
14:20 Advanced psychophysiology at Graduate school – the quest for physics of emotion
18:35 Sacred Gymnastics at Gurdjieff school
19:00 Question: Was Gurdjieff's school a turning point in your bliss experiences?
23:15 Question: Was spirituality and physics combined in Gurdjeff school?
25:30 Coming back to East of Eden for community living
Video production by Arie Schockaert and Dan Winter
Music by Arie Schockaert www.heavenearthunion.com
(next film:- very soon)
Dan Winter's "GRAIL QUEST" for the REAL PHYSICS OF CONSCIOUSNESS - Part 2
In part two we learn how Dan's quest became international, with his travels to Peru and the pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Visiting community projects such as Findhorn was also an important part of Dan's life, which also led to the creation of Crystal Hill Farm and Circle of Life community. We discuss Dan's computer animation work at Gaiam TV
dan winter, physics of consciousness, holy grail, grail quest, quantum physics, energy science, spiritual science, spiritual physics, fractal science, golden mean, fractal field, peru, brother phillip, giza, egypt, ahmed osman, lee couden, drunvalo, flower of life, gregg braiden, jay weidner, bruce lipton, rick hassen, robert lawlor, ron holt, lisa royal, merkaba
Dan Winter's "GRAIL QUEST" for the REAL PHYSICS OF CONSCIOUSNESS - Part 3
dan winter, physics of consciousness, holy grail, grail quest, quantum physics, energy science, spiritual science, spiritual physics, fractal science, golden mean, fractal field, Bentov, gurdjieff, michio kushi, buckminster fuller, marty wuttke, gary schwartz, stuart hameroff, william tiller, lessa nella, elizabeth rouscher, uri geller, andrija putiarich, elena danaan, thomas valone
Original Video here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXPkapKOOJM