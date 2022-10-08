Bill O’Reilly: Biden’s NUCLEAR WAR warning EMPOWERS Putin

Glenn Beck
Oct 7, 2022 For Bill O’Reilly, the biggest story of the week is President Biden causing ‘panic and unhappiness’ with his eerie warning during a Thursday speech of a possible ‘Armageddon.’ Joe warned the world that America is as close to nuclear war as we were during the 1960s Cuban Missile Crisis. But O’Reilly tells Glenn that the president’s words will only EMPOWER Putin — who O’Reilly says is ‘mentally ill’ — even further. So, where does this place the United States, Russia, and the possibility of future war? In this clip, Glenn and Bill discuss it all…
