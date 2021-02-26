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March Newsletter: The Vanishing Gospel
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53 views • February 26, 2021
This newsletter on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/vanishing-gospel-0
More about the gospel: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/the-gospel
More newsletters in English, Spanish and German: https://www.thebereancall.org/newsletters
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One of the greatest sorrows for lovers of God is the fact that the vast majority of mankind selfishly and ungratefully lives day after day without even thinking of the Creator to whom they owe their existence and who holds their eternal destiny in His hands. So it is even with many who claim to know Him. How often do you tell God you love Him, and thank Him for His love and grace and the salvation He has given you in Christ? When was the last time?
The miracle of our bodies, with their trillions of unfathomable cells and chance-defying organs such as the eye and brain, the ingenious design displayed in nature, and the mystery of soul and spirit, loudly declare: “[I]n the beginning God created the heaven and the earth” (Genesis 1:1) and He made man “in his image” (1:26-28). Yet most people embrace the outrageous fraud of evolution.
More about the gospel: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/the-gospel
More newsletters in English, Spanish and German: https://www.thebereancall.org/newsletters
Social Posting
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall
One of the greatest sorrows for lovers of God is the fact that the vast majority of mankind selfishly and ungratefully lives day after day without even thinking of the Creator to whom they owe their existence and who holds their eternal destiny in His hands. So it is even with many who claim to know Him. How often do you tell God you love Him, and thank Him for His love and grace and the salvation He has given you in Christ? When was the last time?
The miracle of our bodies, with their trillions of unfathomable cells and chance-defying organs such as the eye and brain, the ingenious design displayed in nature, and the mystery of soul and spirit, loudly declare: “[I]n the beginning God created the heaven and the earth” (Genesis 1:1) and He made man “in his image” (1:26-28). Yet most people embrace the outrageous fraud of evolution.
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