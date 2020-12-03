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Q Anon by Shills & Pimps
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93 views • December 03, 2020
Q Anon
by Shills & Pimps
Parody Rock
Based on:
Major Tom (Coming Home)
Provided to YouTube by WM Germany
Major Tom (Coming Home) · Peter Schilling
The Different Story (World Of Lust And Crime)
℗ 1989 WEA RECORDS / WARNER MUSIC GERMANY
Producer: Peter Schilling
Vocals: Peter Schilling
Lyricist: David Lodge
Composer, Lyricist: Pierre Schilling
Instrumental version courtesy Juan Bardalez
Sinclair's Soldiers in Trump's War on Media
Deadspin
Used under Fair Use laws. No copyright infringement intended.
Have a nice day.
by Shills & Pimps
Parody Rock
Based on:
Major Tom (Coming Home)
Provided to YouTube by WM Germany
Major Tom (Coming Home) · Peter Schilling
The Different Story (World Of Lust And Crime)
℗ 1989 WEA RECORDS / WARNER MUSIC GERMANY
Producer: Peter Schilling
Vocals: Peter Schilling
Lyricist: David Lodge
Composer, Lyricist: Pierre Schilling
Instrumental version courtesy Juan Bardalez
Sinclair's Soldiers in Trump's War on Media
Deadspin
Used under Fair Use laws. No copyright infringement intended.
Have a nice day.
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