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Getting it Right With God BEFORE Jesus Christ Returns!
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14 views • March 26, 2020
It is vitally important to be getting it right with God before Jesus Christ returns. People of understanding have been predicted to fall. Do you have understanding? If so, have you asked yourself "Am I sincere?" lately? This is essential viewing for those who are determined to keep themselves from falling away in the last days.
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