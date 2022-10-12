Joe Schimmel & Chad Davidson | Satanism & Entertainment | Liberty Station Ep 140

Bryce Eddy is joined by Pastors Joe Schimmel and Chad Davidson to discuss the Satanic influence on all aspects of the entertainment industry, the anti-God undercurrents in the Marvel & DC movies as well as the heavy influence of people like Aleister Crowley & Alfred Kinsey.

To get a FREE info kit on diversifying and protecting your savings with precious metals in a TAX-SHELTERED account text LIBERTY to 989898.

Use discount code LIBERTY @ https://www.goodranchers.com to receive $30 off your purchase PLUS FREE Express Shipping.

Visit https://www.devotedcapital.com or dial 805-372-0821 to learn more about value-based investing with Devoted Capital today!

Go to https://www.patriotmobile.com/liberty or call 972-PATRIOT. Get FREE ACTIVATION with the offer code LIBERTY.

BE A THREAT TO THE GREAT RESET!

Join our community by Subscribing to us on:

Liftable TV - https://watch.liftable.tv/series/XOi2uRcOSGlo-liberty-station

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/LibertyStation

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/libertystation

Podcast - https://omny.fm/shows/liberty-station

Find out more about the ministries of Pastors Joe Schimmel and Chad Davidson -

https://marveldcexposed.com/

https://www.goodfight.org/