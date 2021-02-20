Matthew 13:24- “Overcome With Boldness”

Last week we dove into the parable of the sower and the seed that was spread out on various types of soil. We looked in detail at what each type of ground might look like today, and we also looked at how we are to be the sowers, and while we are not responsible for the fruit, we are responsible to sow the seed and let the Holy Spirit prepare the ground in which the seed falls. For the hearts that are soft and pliable comes good fruit and those are those who receive Jesus and worship God in Spirit and in truth. This week we will be looking at another parable about the good seed that was sown and the enemy then came in and sowed tares or weeds in the same field. This morning, we will be doing things a little differently. We will read the parable and then skip to the meaning of the parable. Next week we will go back and read and discuss the other passages that we skipped this week.