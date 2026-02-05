Joe Oltmann Untamed | Tommy & Vince Lanci | Retribution Week: Accountability Matters | 02.05.26

On this episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed, Joe unleashes a full-frontal assault on the Democrat war against election integrity. Chuck Schumer doubles down on blocking the SAVE Act and voter ID despite 71% of Democrats supporting it while a 2012 clip of Obama being asked for ID exposes how far the party has fallen into hypocrisy. Meanwhile, a federal judge blocks Trump from letting Biden’s Haitian TPS expire, proving activist courts are still shielding mass migration policies even when Trump does nothing. John Roberts slaps NDAs on Supreme Court clerks (per NYT), and Patrick Byrne hints that something big is around the corner. A young woman’s viral takedown of “no one is illegal on stolen land” nonsense shows the brainwashing is cracking, accountability is coming, and it’s going to hit hard.





Commodity trading veteran Vince Lanci joins to break down the precious metals roller coaster ride: gold cooling off and silver rebounding as global tensions boil over. With central banks stacking gold, physical shortages emerging, and China’s role in pricing metals growing, Vince connects the dots how geopolitical flashpoints, dedollarization, and economic cracks are fueling this bull run. He’ll reveal the biggest under-the-radar risks/opportunities retail investors are missing, why silver could explode in the late stages, and what everyday people should do now (physical vs. paper, mining stocks, allocation) to protect wealth in a world racing toward AI dominance and energy battles.





Colorado corruption takes center stage: Denver’s ballot counting “transparency” tour from 2022 (featuring Jimmy Flanagan) gets a hard look, especially with his sister Lisa Flanagan-Crane’s past Dominion ties and husband Matt Crane’s role leading the County Clerks Association. Tina Peters flagged this “crime family cartel” years ago how does one family snake through Colorado’s election systems? Jena Griswold tells the DOJ to “take a hike” on voter roll reviews, while Free As Can Be calls out GOP complicity in the mess. From activist judges blocking executive orders to schools indoctrinating kids, Colorado’s one-party swamp is suffocating freedom time to demand arrests and rip the Band-Aid off. Tune in live truth is dropping, the cabal is exposed, and the fight is on!





