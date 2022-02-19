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Honkening Trampled
Heraclius610
Heraclius610
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20 views • February 19, 2022
Article: https://archive.ph/KTpM3

I did not realize they were still mostly there. I'll eat that one.

I should smile when I record my videos. People need to hear the truth but don't want to hear it from an angry rant.

Basedandretardia: Of Dildos and Mexico newest page:
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Latest Music Video “American Dragoons Retake San Franshitsco”: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610:e/American-Dragoons-Retake-San-Franshitsco:6

Website: https://heraclius610.com/

How to engage in activism: https://effectiveactivist.com/intro/
How to start a revolution: https://archive.ph/n413P
How to make Frens: https://archive.vn/D1ZZW
How to build a Fren Movement: https://archive.vn/4HZpZ

Civic Orgs:
Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom: https://www.ohioamf.org/
Novaxmandate: https://novaxmandate.org/
Ohio Stands Up: https://www.ohiostandsup.org/
1776 Commission: Your local area
Buckeye Firearms Association: https://www.buckeyefirearms.org/
Gun Owners of America: https://www.gunowners.org/
Look Ahead America (Not 100% about these guys): https://lookaheadamerica.org/

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