BOMBSHELL: SHUSWAP FIRES INTENTIONALLY LIT BY CANADIAN AUTHORITIES WITH PLANNED IGNITION!!!

The director of wildfire operations in BC Cliff Chapman admitted that they started the fires with a planned ignition and that they did this even though they knew strong winds were approaching.
Since then the RCMP have ordered local police to stop anyone from entering the area in an effort to “prevent looting”.
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the Shuswap fires and most importantly what you need to do to plan for the next “order out of chaos” scenario that keeps playing out before our eyes.
Sources:
https://bc.ctvnews.ca/frustrated-with-wildfire-response-in-the-shuswap-area-locals-organize-a-truth-and-freedom-convoy-1.6532898?utm_source=flipboard&utm_content=topic%2Fcanadiannews
https://www.timescolonist.com/local-news/protesters-attempt-to-bypass-rcmp-wildfire-blockade-near-shuswap-bc-7449183?utm_source=flipboard&utm_content=GlacierMedia%2Fmagazine%2FTimes+Colonist
The TRUTH About The Maui Land Grabs And What May Have CAUSED The Fires!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/the-truth-about-the-maui-land-grabs-and-what-may-have-caused-the-fires/
Arson Is NOT Climate Change, What You NEED To Know About The Raging Fires In Canada & The US!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/arson-is-not-climate-change-what-you-need-to-know-about-the-raging-fires-in-canada-the-us/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b9dxoxQxp764/
https://twitter.com/sweetdizzydee/status/1693868838264373750
https://www.instagram.com/p/CwO9IrbtfwL/
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
