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9/11 : The Event Was Pre Planned. Eye Witness Testimonies (MIRRORED)
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3233 views • September 11, 2021
9/11 : The Event Was Pre Planned. Eye Witness Testimonies (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/ddb31bda-813b-4a54-8bb6-539472ff8173
The Conclusion Based on Eye Witness Testimony and Expert Analysis, WTC 1, 2 & 7 Were All Lined with Explosives, Proving the Event Was Pre Planned.
"9-11/Israel did it"
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it
Mirrored - Mikael Nieminen
Thanks to John M for Link
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/ddb31bda-813b-4a54-8bb6-539472ff8173
The Conclusion Based on Eye Witness Testimony and Expert Analysis, WTC 1, 2 & 7 Were All Lined with Explosives, Proving the Event Was Pre Planned.
"9-11/Israel did it"
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it
Mirrored - Mikael Nieminen
Thanks to John M for Link
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