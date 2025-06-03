BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why This Certified Organic Rancher Put EMF Protection on His 5,000-Acre Farm
Why This Certified Organic Rancher Put EMF Protection on His 5,000-Acre Farm
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
78 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Premieres 06/06/25, 11:21 PM

Protect Your Land, Your Livestock & Your Legacy — Order the GeoField Ag Conditioner Today - https://essentialenergy.solutions/pages/agriculture


Optimize natural light, improve soil vitality, animal calmness, and your family’s well-being — without chemicals or technology you don’t trust.


Dave Hutchinson, a respected Nebraska rancher with a 5,000-acre certified organic ranch in the ecologically sensitive Sandhills, has spent over 45 years practicing low-stress, chemical-free, rotational grazing with grass-fed cattle and bison. Featured by national media and organic organizations, Dave is a pillar in the sustainable ranching community.


Despite being 50 miles from the nearest town, with no visible towers or power lines, Dave noticed rising health concerns — in both his animals and himself. EMFs were the silent culprit.


After installing the GeoField Ag Conditioner, he saw transformation:


✅ Clearer thinking, deeper sleep

✅ Calmer, healthier cattle and buffalo

✅ Lusher grass, more vibrant soil

✅ No vaccines, no synthetic interference

✅ Peace of mind for his children and grandchildren


“Preventive maintenance over corrective — that's always been my way,” Dave says. “This tool helped us take everything to the next level.”


From stray voltage to satellite radiation, modern EMF pollution is unavoidable — but you can protect what matters most.


Protect Your Land, Your Livestock & Your Legacy — Order the GeoField Ag Conditioner Today - https://essentialenergy.solutions/pages/agriculture

Keywords
healthalternative medicineemf protectionenergyholistic healthrecoverylifestylehydrationwellnessanti-aginglight energymitochondrialifestyle choicesconscious livingstress reliefsustainable livingez watercellular healthmindful livingbiophotonicsfstructured water
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy