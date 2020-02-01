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Βιντεο ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ ΑΜΕΡΙΚΑΝΟΙ ΕΚΤΕΛΟΥΝ παιδια ΝΕΟΛΑΙΑΣ του ΧΙΤΛΕΡ- Μπραουνσβαικ 14-6-1945
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173 views • February 01, 2020
ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΟ ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ απο την ΕΓΚΛΗΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΔΡΑΣΗ των ΑΜΕΡΙΚΑΝΩΝ ΣΤΡΑΤΙΩΤΩΝ στην ΓΕΡΜΑΝΙΑ τον ΙΟΥΝΙΟ 1945 1,5 ΜΗΝΑ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΚΑΤΑΛΗΨΗ ΤΗΣ.ΕΚΤΕΛΟΥΝ 6 ΑΘΩΑ παιδια 16-18 ετων & 1 ΑΞΙΩΜΑΤΙΚΟ της ΒΕΡΜΑΧΤ την 14-6-1945 στο ΕΚΤΕΛΕΣΤΙΚΟ ΑΠΟΣΠΑΣΜΑ για "ΔΗΘΕΝ ΚΑΤΑΣΚΟΠΕΙΑ".Εχουν γινει 10δες τετοιες για την "αποΧΙΤΛΕΡΟΠΟΙΗΣΗ" της ΓΕΡΜΑΝΙΑΣ απο το 1945-48.
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