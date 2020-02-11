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Sekulow Plays Damning Compilation Video- Planned Coup For All To See!!
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45 views • February 11, 2020
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Go to PrepareWithTruthandArttv.com
Patriot News Headlines and the latest updates on the Trump Tweets.
Recorded Monday Night 2-3-20
ATTENTION: Please help me fight back against aggressive unfair shadow-banning of this channel by sharing this video. Hit the LIKE button and make sure you are not UNSUBSCRIBED involuntarily. Click the bell to receive notification of my videos THEN double check to make sure the bell is not DE-selected by YouTube's predatory algorithm.
Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/TruthandArtTV1
You can support this channel by purchasing one of my Patriot t-shirts.
https://teespring.com/stores/truth-an...
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