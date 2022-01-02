Immanuel Velikovsky - God Created Venus in 1500 B.C.

In 1962, the Mariner space probe proved all of Velikosky's theories postulated about Venus in his book "World's In Collision" to be 100-percent totally correct. Venus erupted from Jupiter's red spot in 1500 B.C. and kicked Mars out of its orbit.



Gathering his ideas from "The Bible", historical documents around the world and began writing a book in 1946 and published in 1950 (Worlds In Collision). In 1500 B.C. the Israelites Exodus from Egypt and the day the Earth stood still (24-hours).



At the time, main stream science threw a fit; began wailing and gnashing of teeth. And have been doing so, ever since.



The Mariner program was conducted by the American space agency NASA to explore other planets. Between 1962 and late 1973, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) designed and built 10 robotic interplanetary probes named Mariner to explore the inner Solar System - visiting the planets Venus, Mars and Mercury for the first time, and returning to Venus and Mars for additional close observations. First flyby of Venus with data returned, on 14 December 1962. A copy of Mariner 1.



You can fit 1321 Earths inside Jupiter. Venus is similar in size to Earth, which earned it the title of Earth’s twin. Venus has a diameter of 12,100 km and a surface area of 4.6 x 108 km2. These measurements are 95% and 90% of Earth’s diameter and surface area respectively. Prior to 1500 B.C. Mars was the 2nd planet from the sun. After 1500 B.C. Mars is now the 4th planet from the sun.



"Velikovsky proposed that Venus, in its travels, had wrought considerable havoc within the solar system, that its trajectory had brought it to a near-miss with Earth around 1500 BC and that Venus had directly impacted Mars. This impact caused Mars, in turn, to leave its orbit and to become the catalyst for a second series of close encounters between Mars and the Earth.



The worst of these happened, according to Velikovsky, around 750 BC. One serious consequence of this final interaction with Mars, according to Velikovsky, is that it affected the Earth’s orbital period, lengthening it from an ancient 360-day year to our familiar 365-day year, and ejecting Mars into its present orbit."



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