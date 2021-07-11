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Don't guarantee a tomorrow for Satanists (depopulation)
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62 views • July 11, 2021
The main part of this clip features Webster Tarpley, he touches on the subject of depopulation and how it's not actually necessary. I threw in my own guess as to why a genocidal depopulation agenda is being rushed ahead.
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