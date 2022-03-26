【Ukraine Rescue】03/24/2022 Volunteers in Better Physical Conditions After Workload Reduction, Infected Ones Recovered

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【Ukraine Rescue】03/24/2022 Xiao Xiao Su reported that the volunteers now have a reduced workload and are in better physical condition. The infected volunteers almost all test negative now. There is less refugee foot traffic than before. Everything is going in the right direction.