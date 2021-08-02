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CDC & FDA Conspired To Fake Covid Testing Protocol Using Common Cold Fragments, Tests Are Useless
Aimless News
Aimless News
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Sources used in video:

Repeat all their failures, definition of insanity - https://twitter.com/JennaEllisEsq/status/1420598812306034688

CDC and FDA faked covid testing, testing for the common cold - https://naturalnews.com/2021-07-30-cdc-fda-faked-covid-testing-protocol-by-using-human-cells-mixed-with-common-cold-virus.html

Typical white mentally ill liberal - https://donsurber.blogspot.com/2021/07/catch-of-day.html

People are gonna start talking as election fraud leaks out - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/breaking-exclusive-uncovered-email-shows-milwaukee-elections-executive-woodall-vogg-laughing-election-steal-election-night/

My Pillow employee beheaded in Minn. - https://www.newsmax.com/us/mypillow-beheaded-murder-domestic/2021/07/29/id/1030496/

Potatohead Biden eats something off his chin - https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1421169061321392145

The next plan is to blame Trump cause the vaxx doesn't work - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/29/report-cdc-expected-to-announce-tomorrow-that-covid-vaccines-dont-work-on-delta-variant-hence-white-house-credits-trump-with-vaccine-today/

Uh oh, Jovan gets funding for full Michigan audit - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/breaking-exclusive-jovan-pulitzer-announces-obtained-full-funding-kinematic-forensic-audit-entire-state-michigan/

NYTimes says no good reason you should be a citizen to vote - https://conservativebrief.com/non-citizens-vote-46629/?utm_source=CB&;utm_medium=DJD

CNN, Anderson Cooper being sued by HCQ doctor for $100 million - https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/07/29/hydroxychloroquine-doctor-sues-cnn-anderson-cooper-for-100-million/

Dr. Coleman PDF reference, masks do more harm than good - https://vernoncoleman.org/sites/default/files/2021-03/proof-that-face-masks-do-more-harm-than-good-v2.pdf

Don't mess with this marine - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/i-will-not-hesitate-to-kill-you/

EV owners getting red pilled, switching back to gas vehicles - https://news.yahoo.com/1-5-electric-vehicle-owners-164149467.html

Here's where we're at with facts according to the left - https://slate.com/technology/2017/02/counter-lies-with-emotions-not-facts.html

Total kool aid haired freak arrested for raping two young boys - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/popular-fortnite-streamer-arrested-for-the-rape-of-two-young-boys/

This young man knows whats up - https://rumble.com/vkl749-the-perfect-rant-every-american-needs-to-see.html

Vulture hitches a ride with para glider - https://twitter.com/TheSun/status/1421221562619887617

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1421771013071589376


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