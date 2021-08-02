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CDC & FDA Conspired To Fake Covid Testing Protocol Using Common Cold Fragments, Tests Are Useless
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160 views • August 02, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Repeat all their failures, definition of insanity - https://twitter.com/JennaEllisEsq/status/1420598812306034688
CDC and FDA faked covid testing, testing for the common cold - https://naturalnews.com/2021-07-30-cdc-fda-faked-covid-testing-protocol-by-using-human-cells-mixed-with-common-cold-virus.html
Typical white mentally ill liberal - https://donsurber.blogspot.com/2021/07/catch-of-day.html
People are gonna start talking as election fraud leaks out - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/breaking-exclusive-uncovered-email-shows-milwaukee-elections-executive-woodall-vogg-laughing-election-steal-election-night/
My Pillow employee beheaded in Minn. - https://www.newsmax.com/us/mypillow-beheaded-murder-domestic/2021/07/29/id/1030496/
Potatohead Biden eats something off his chin - https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1421169061321392145
The next plan is to blame Trump cause the vaxx doesn't work - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/29/report-cdc-expected-to-announce-tomorrow-that-covid-vaccines-dont-work-on-delta-variant-hence-white-house-credits-trump-with-vaccine-today/
Uh oh, Jovan gets funding for full Michigan audit - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/breaking-exclusive-jovan-pulitzer-announces-obtained-full-funding-kinematic-forensic-audit-entire-state-michigan/
NYTimes says no good reason you should be a citizen to vote - https://conservativebrief.com/non-citizens-vote-46629/?utm_source=CB&;utm_medium=DJD
CNN, Anderson Cooper being sued by HCQ doctor for $100 million - https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/07/29/hydroxychloroquine-doctor-sues-cnn-anderson-cooper-for-100-million/
Dr. Coleman PDF reference, masks do more harm than good - https://vernoncoleman.org/sites/default/files/2021-03/proof-that-face-masks-do-more-harm-than-good-v2.pdf
Don't mess with this marine - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/i-will-not-hesitate-to-kill-you/
EV owners getting red pilled, switching back to gas vehicles - https://news.yahoo.com/1-5-electric-vehicle-owners-164149467.html
Here's where we're at with facts according to the left - https://slate.com/technology/2017/02/counter-lies-with-emotions-not-facts.html
Total kool aid haired freak arrested for raping two young boys - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/popular-fortnite-streamer-arrested-for-the-rape-of-two-young-boys/
This young man knows whats up - https://rumble.com/vkl749-the-perfect-rant-every-american-needs-to-see.html
Vulture hitches a ride with para glider - https://twitter.com/TheSun/status/1421221562619887617
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1421771013071589376
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/Goldco
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Repeat all their failures, definition of insanity - https://twitter.com/JennaEllisEsq/status/1420598812306034688
CDC and FDA faked covid testing, testing for the common cold - https://naturalnews.com/2021-07-30-cdc-fda-faked-covid-testing-protocol-by-using-human-cells-mixed-with-common-cold-virus.html
Typical white mentally ill liberal - https://donsurber.blogspot.com/2021/07/catch-of-day.html
People are gonna start talking as election fraud leaks out - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/breaking-exclusive-uncovered-email-shows-milwaukee-elections-executive-woodall-vogg-laughing-election-steal-election-night/
My Pillow employee beheaded in Minn. - https://www.newsmax.com/us/mypillow-beheaded-murder-domestic/2021/07/29/id/1030496/
Potatohead Biden eats something off his chin - https://twitter.com/robbystarbuck/status/1421169061321392145
The next plan is to blame Trump cause the vaxx doesn't work - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/29/report-cdc-expected-to-announce-tomorrow-that-covid-vaccines-dont-work-on-delta-variant-hence-white-house-credits-trump-with-vaccine-today/
Uh oh, Jovan gets funding for full Michigan audit - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/breaking-exclusive-jovan-pulitzer-announces-obtained-full-funding-kinematic-forensic-audit-entire-state-michigan/
NYTimes says no good reason you should be a citizen to vote - https://conservativebrief.com/non-citizens-vote-46629/?utm_source=CB&;utm_medium=DJD
CNN, Anderson Cooper being sued by HCQ doctor for $100 million - https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/07/29/hydroxychloroquine-doctor-sues-cnn-anderson-cooper-for-100-million/
Dr. Coleman PDF reference, masks do more harm than good - https://vernoncoleman.org/sites/default/files/2021-03/proof-that-face-masks-do-more-harm-than-good-v2.pdf
Don't mess with this marine - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/i-will-not-hesitate-to-kill-you/
EV owners getting red pilled, switching back to gas vehicles - https://news.yahoo.com/1-5-electric-vehicle-owners-164149467.html
Here's where we're at with facts according to the left - https://slate.com/technology/2017/02/counter-lies-with-emotions-not-facts.html
Total kool aid haired freak arrested for raping two young boys - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/popular-fortnite-streamer-arrested-for-the-rape-of-two-young-boys/
This young man knows whats up - https://rumble.com/vkl749-the-perfect-rant-every-american-needs-to-see.html
Vulture hitches a ride with para glider - https://twitter.com/TheSun/status/1421221562619887617
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1421771013071589376
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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