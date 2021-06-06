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Bio war is at hand. With nano tec and vibrations
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332 views • June 06, 2021
Say over your self..
I am covered by the blood of Jesus and guided the his holy spirit. Nothing formed against me shall prosper.
Why you ask. Because God was brilliant when he said the power is in the tongue.. speak life or death. This stuff is against the DNA already profoundly created. These things effect us not by touch but by vibration.
I am covered by the blood of Jesus and guided the his holy spirit. Nothing formed against me shall prosper.
Why you ask. Because God was brilliant when he said the power is in the tongue.. speak life or death. This stuff is against the DNA already profoundly created. These things effect us not by touch but by vibration.
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