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Is God's Storehouse Located in Waco, Texas Today?
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17 views • December 30, 2020
The question of whether God's storehouse should be located in Waco, Texas today is addressed. The four principle statements coming from the Shepherd's Rod message that are used to justify the relocation to Waco in 1991 are examined in their proper context along with the relevant facts of history. The arguments for relocation are found to be wanting and fundamentally disingenuous from the author's original intent.
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