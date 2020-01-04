Farage You can't have open-door immigration without terror

Take a look at how it looks like when welfare creatures from muslim countries that lied about their real names fire fireworks directly at people. Muslims that sell drugs at the side and getting welfare since these type of fire works are difficult to buy if you have a real job and if you shoot a fire work at people as white you go to jail but when you are a muslim you shoot fire works at police and police cars and nothing will happen. that my friend is open border, cesspool shitholes. when you are in the white house and lie so fragantly that even trump looks at you that there are no "no-go gettos" (where not even police date to go) but that is inbreeded commie bastards. commies and muslims harrass you just because you are white and non muslim.