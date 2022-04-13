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A Mother Lion on Oregon
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10 views • April 13, 2022
Appeal Speech
First of all, I want to thank all the people who are here supporting me. And the many who are here in spirit and prayer.
I continue to believe that I was unlawfully terminated. Your "legal" classifications & labels of "insubordination" to my contract or district and my being "neglectful" of my duties as an employee absolutely do not apply to me! That I am even standing here and why so many of us have had to go through this dehumanization is beyond my understanding! These rules, mandates and statutes are not legal, nor is there any Federal law that can dictate to me, -- a flesh and blood, mind-body-spirit woman -- that I must abandon my free will. My employer is not a doctor and cannot determine or recommend that I must take an experimental shot, test weekly, deprive me of oxygen by double masking or ask me to profess my religious beliefs on a piece of paper. My employer neglected to consider my unalienable rights granted by God and codified and guaranteed by The United States of America’s Constitution circa 1859 and Oregon’s Constitution 1859.
[email protected]
facebook.com/OregonSJA/
orsja.org
First of all, I want to thank all the people who are here supporting me. And the many who are here in spirit and prayer.
I continue to believe that I was unlawfully terminated. Your "legal" classifications & labels of "insubordination" to my contract or district and my being "neglectful" of my duties as an employee absolutely do not apply to me! That I am even standing here and why so many of us have had to go through this dehumanization is beyond my understanding! These rules, mandates and statutes are not legal, nor is there any Federal law that can dictate to me, -- a flesh and blood, mind-body-spirit woman -- that I must abandon my free will. My employer is not a doctor and cannot determine or recommend that I must take an experimental shot, test weekly, deprive me of oxygen by double masking or ask me to profess my religious beliefs on a piece of paper. My employer neglected to consider my unalienable rights granted by God and codified and guaranteed by The United States of America’s Constitution circa 1859 and Oregon’s Constitution 1859.
[email protected]
facebook.com/OregonSJA/
orsja.org
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