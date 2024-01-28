Create New Account
Three Good Samaritans-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JAN 28 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
The Self-Righteous Jewish Leaders Could Think of Nothing More Derisive Than to Call Jesus a Demon-Possessed Samaritan. But, From the Scripture We Read of Several Exemplary Individuals and the Lessons They Illustrate: the Woman at the Well (Gift of God); the Samaritan Leper Who Returned to Jesus (Thankfulness); and the Good Samaritan (Able Minister). The Grace of God Knows No Strangers; It Is a Fountain Head That Will Never Run Dry; and It Is for Everyone.


