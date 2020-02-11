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Docs Repository Visualization using Crowdin
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0 view • February 11, 2020
As a great big thank you to all the contributors to the Phalcon Documention project please enjoy this visualization of the project from its humble beginnings.
We couldn't be where we are now without all of your help and don't forget all those lovely translators who help out via Crowdin.
To build and play with this data yourself checkout https://github.com/ninjapanzer/phalcon-gource-video-generator/blob/master/README.md
Music Credit:
LoveShadow - Break Free (cdk Mix) by cdk (c) copyright 2017 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Noncommercial (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/cdk/55352 Ft: LoveShadow
Thank you to all the contributors!
Discord - Chat: https://phalcon.io/discord
Forum: https://phalcon.io/forum
OpenCollective - Support Us: https://phalcon.io/fund
Store - Merchandise: https://phalcon.io/store
Telegram: https://phalcon.io/telegram
Gab: https://phalcon.io/gab
MeWe: https://phalcon.io/mewe
Parler: https://phalcon.io/parler
Facebook: https://phalcon.io/fb
Twitter: https://phalcon.io/t
BitChute: https://phalcon.io/bitchute
Brighteon: https://phalcon.io/brighteon
LBRY: https://phalcon.io/lbry
YouTube: https://phalcon.io/youtube
We couldn't be where we are now without all of your help and don't forget all those lovely translators who help out via Crowdin.
To build and play with this data yourself checkout https://github.com/ninjapanzer/phalcon-gource-video-generator/blob/master/README.md
Music Credit:
LoveShadow - Break Free (cdk Mix) by cdk (c) copyright 2017 Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution Noncommercial (3.0) license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/cdk/55352 Ft: LoveShadow
Thank you to all the contributors!
Discord - Chat: https://phalcon.io/discord
Forum: https://phalcon.io/forum
OpenCollective - Support Us: https://phalcon.io/fund
Store - Merchandise: https://phalcon.io/store
Telegram: https://phalcon.io/telegram
Gab: https://phalcon.io/gab
MeWe: https://phalcon.io/mewe
Parler: https://phalcon.io/parler
Facebook: https://phalcon.io/fb
Twitter: https://phalcon.io/t
BitChute: https://phalcon.io/bitchute
Brighteon: https://phalcon.io/brighteon
LBRY: https://phalcon.io/lbry
YouTube: https://phalcon.io/youtube
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