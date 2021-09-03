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9 3 21 The FINAL STAGE The moms and dads are FIGHTING for their CHILDREN Hold the LINE Pray
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40 views • September 03, 2021
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http://preparewithandweknow.com/
—————————————————
Help Melt Body Fat Away With This Special Keto Powder!
Click Here ➡️ https://ketowithawk.com/
———————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Inception
https://tinyurl.com/965vnau9
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Covidian Cult
https://t.me/originalDONALDTRUMP/7133
National Anthem in San Diego
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CTStCOAhZ_g/?utm_medium=share_sheet
Man speaks truth about VAX in Canada
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/38354
Go back to medical school momma bear
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/38597
Video footage from Afghanistan (caution..explicit lyrics)
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/38599
They want us to listen to their demonic music
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/38609
A lot of bad things coming
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/38652
Momma bear calls out ANTIFA
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/38726
Girls honor the fallen
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/38852
Momma bear…is this a residential school or public school
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/38978
Another mom…tells them get out now
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/38918
Teacher caught by Veritas
https://t.me/project_veritas/864
Fauci FlipFlop
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/16139
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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