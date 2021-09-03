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9 3 21 The FINAL STAGE The moms and dads are FIGHTING for their CHILDREN Hold the LINE Pray
where we go one we go all
where we go one we go all
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Covidian Cult
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National Anthem in San Diego
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Man speaks truth about VAX in Canada
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/38354

Go back to medical school momma bear
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/38597

Video footage from Afghanistan (caution..explicit lyrics)
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/38599

They want us to listen to their demonic music
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/38609

A lot of bad things coming
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/38652

Momma bear calls out ANTIFA
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/38726

Girls honor the fallen
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/38852

Momma bear…is this a residential school or public school
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/38978

Another mom…tells them get out now
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/38918

Teacher caught by Veritas
https://t.me/project_veritas/864

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